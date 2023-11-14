PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Roxanne Farber, Ann Boyle, and Linda Gabriel from Carbondale UNICO.

Carbondale UNICO’s annual All Wrapped Up Holiday Shopping Extravaganza event is coming soon, taking place on Sunday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Hotel Anthracite.

The event costs $5 admission, and features jewelry, soaps, wine, chocolate, food, clothing, candles, home items, basket raffles, door prizes, entertainment by DJ Donna Diva, and more!

For more information, visit Carbondale UNICO’s Facebook page or UNICO.org.