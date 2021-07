HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is charged after police say he sold fentanyl to an undercover police officer.

According to a press release, Hector Alicea 57, of Wilkes-Barre, sold fentanyl to an undercover officer on Oxford Street in Hanover Township. Additional fentanyl and money were found on Alicea.