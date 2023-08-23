PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Leslie Minicozzi Galacci about the upcoming Captain James R. Minocozzi Memorial Race.

Leslie talks about the annual race, in memory of her brother. The race takes place on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, September 2nd, during La Festa Italiana in Scranton.

Leslie describes her brother, and explains why the race is a special way to honor his life.

She also explains how the proceeds from the race benefit over 200 kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of NEPA for their annual Christmas party, in addition to the two college scholarships at West Scranton High School that the race helps fund.

To sign up for the race, visit RunSignUp.com/Race/Pa/Scranton/Minicozzi5k.