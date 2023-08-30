PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with 28/22 News reporter Candice Kelly.

Candice talks about her upcoming interview with William “Big Billy” D’Elia, the former righthand man to crime boss Russell Bufalino.

Candid and unapologetic, D’Elia is finally ready to reveal his real story behind the myths, and in doing so, paints a complicated, compelling, and stunning portrait of crime, power, money, and most importantly to him, family.

D’Elia is the subject of the new book The Life We Chose.

