PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kate Stepnick and Steph Joseph from Camp Victory.

The guests explain what Camp Victory is, and how the organization helps veterans, first responders, and their families.

They also talk about the Camp Victory open house taking place this Sunday, September 10, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

They describe what to expect in the open house, and explain why opening Camp Victory’s doors to the community is so important.

For more information, visit CampVictory.org or call 570-458-6530.