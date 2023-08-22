PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Bridget Slagan from Camp Freedom.

Bridget explains Camp Freedom’s mission and talks about how it serves veterans, first responders, their families, and Gold Star families.

Bridget also describes the upcoming Never Forget 9/11 Golf Tournament, taking place on September 11th at Woodloch Drive West in Hawley, reminding us who will benefit from the proceeds raised.

For more information, visit CampFreedomPA.org or find @CampFreedomPA on Facebook.