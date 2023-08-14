PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Bridget Slagan from Camp Freedom.

Bridget explains what Camp Freedom is, and describe who they serve.

She also talks about the upcoming Never Forget 9/11 Gold Tournament, taking place on September 11th at Woodloch Springs.

She explains who the tournament benefits, and talks about how you can become a sponsor.

She also talks about the Summer Salute, a free picnic for all veterans at Camp Freedom on August 20th.

For more information, visit CampFreedomPA.org or find @CampFreedomPA on Facebook.