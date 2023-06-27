PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Kara spoke with Matt Guedes and Steve Drake from Camp Freedom, who talk about their personal connection to a national show.

Camp Freedom provides activities for disabled Veterans and First Responders, their family members, and Gold Star families.

Camp Freedom offers hunting, shooting sports, fishing, hiking, biking, and more year-round outdoor activities in order to promote the social well-being of the participants, providing a sense of camaraderie and adventure.

Matt and Steve describe what to look forward to at Camp Freedom this Summer.

They also talk about a generous donation: Mike Gabler, the winner of Season 43 of Survivor, vowed to donate his prize money to charities that support veterans, and he chose Camp Freedom as one of his lucky recipients!

Mike even calls into PA live! to talk about his decision.

For more information, visit CampFreedomPA.org.