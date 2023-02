PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Pennsylvania State Police officer Anthony Petroski, who spoke about Camp Cadet, a police-run summer camp designed to teach kids about law enforcement.

Trooper Petroski talks about what Camp Cadet looks like, and the long term effects it can have on your kids.

Trooper Petroski also explains the application process, and states who is eligible for the camp.

For more information, visit Camp Cadet’s website.