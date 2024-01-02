PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Trooper Bill Evans, Public Information Officer and director of Troop P Camp Cadet.

Camp Cadet is a one-week law enforcement academy experience for kids ages 12 to 15.

The application process for Camp Cadet 2024 is now open! Even though the program takes place in August, make sure to get your applications in as soon as possible, before March 31.

Courtesy: Troop P Camp Cadet

Camp Cadet will take place from August 4 to August 9 at Camp Kresge.

For more information, call 570-822-5549 or visit @PSPTroopPCampCadet on Facebook.