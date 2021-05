SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Schuylkill Haven man is behind bars after police say he fought with them in a home, they say he used his 18-month-old child as a human shield causing the baby to get tased.

"A child can get killed with a taser. If it can bring a 200 pound man down, what's it going to do to a little baby?" said neighbor, Paul Robinson.