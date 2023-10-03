PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Heather Morris, Ash Lendzion, and Jaclyn Hales from The Bystanders Podcast.

The Bystanders, now on its second season, discusses the Bystander Effect: the psychological phenomenon where the greater the number of people who witness an emergency, the less likely any one of them will help, since everyone expects someone else to step up.

Heather, best known for her role as Brittany S. Pierce on the award-winning TV series Glee, lists some of the talented Glee alumni who will appear on the podcast, including Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Jacelyn explains how the podcast has a “3-D” feel to its audio quality thanks to how it’s mixed in Dolby Surround Sound, and Ash describes how she is able to balance the show’s comedic tone with its heavy subject matter.

The guests also offer advice to any ambitious podcasters and actors with big dreams who may be tuning in.

It’s easy to see why The Bystanders Podcast has become such a hit, with over a million downloads and counting.

For more information, visit TheBystandersPodcast.com.