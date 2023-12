PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Michelle Riley from the Osterhout Free Library and Lee Cooper from Wilkes-Barre’s Buff City Soap.

On Wednesday, December 20, Buff City Soap in Wilkes-Barre will be holding a fundraiser for the Osterhout Free Library.

20% of all in store sales from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. will be donated to the library!

For more information, visit Osterhout.info, or find @OsterhoutFreeLibrary or @BuffCitySoapWilkesBarre on Facebook.