WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A late night carjacking lands one person behind bars. It happened over the weekend in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Thankfully, the victims involved got out of the situation as safe as possible.

It all started in a parking garage on South Washington Street early Sunday morning. The victim was parked up there just getting ready to leave when she says a man came and threw her friend out of the car. He then got in and told her to drive.