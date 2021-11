KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Across the Commonwealth, voting ends at 8:00 p.m. on General Election Day. This is considered an off-year, or what's called a municipal election.

We are seeing low to moderate voter turnout, around 20 to 25%, and traditionally that's seen in these so-called off-year elections. In some areas, turnout may be a bit higher depending on the races in that specific community.