PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jane Brennan, Sandra Vanesko, and Kendra Vanesko from Brighter Journeys a local non-profit organization which strives to improve the lives of those with disabilities.

The guests talk about their upcoming Boogie for Brighter Journeys Dance-A-Thon taking place on Friday, July 21st.

The event promises to be an evening of entertainment raising funds for Brighter Journeys, and offers prizes!

For more information, or to reserve your tickets, call 570-814-6606, visit the Brighter Journeys Facebook Page, or email Boogie4BrighterJourneys@Gmail.com.