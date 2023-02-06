PA live (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brendan and Justin from the Brendan Brisk Band, a Wilkes-Barre based band.

Brendan and Justin talk about their upcoming show at the River Street Jazz Cafe on February 10 at 8:00 p.m.

The show is an EP release, so they describe their upcoming EP, Never Everywhere, available Friday.

Brendan and Justin also explain what it’s like to work with Astrology Days Records.

For more information on the Brendan Brisk Band, and to check out their music, visit their website.