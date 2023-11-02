PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Pauline Makowski from Breathe Deep Together – NEPA.

Breathe Deep Together is organizing a 5K for Lung Cancer Awareness taking place on Saturday, November 4, at Kirby Park. Check in will take place at 9:00 a.m., and the walk will kick off at 10:00 a.m.

The event will also feature a basket raffle and other attractions, so make sure to come on out!

Pauline also discusses how she became involved, as well as the parent organization, the LUNGevity Foundation.

For more information, visit LUNGevity.org/NEPA.