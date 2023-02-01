PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michelle and Nour from Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

Michelle and Nour talk about BBBS’s upcoming signature fundraiser, Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake brings people together to have fun with an 80s style vibe, knock over some pins, and raise money for BBBS.

Nour also talks about her experience as a “big,” and how she has impacted a child’s life through BBBS.

Luzerne County’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake will be at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center on Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit BBBS NEPA’s website or call 570-824-8756.