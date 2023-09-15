PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Michael Klingerman from NABI Medical Aesthetics.

NABI serves the Scranton area by providing nonsurgical aesthetics for the skin, body, and face.

Dr. Klingerman explains that toxins like Botox can also help with more than just face wrinkles, stating that it can be very effective against hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating. As such, this service can be used on underarms, palms, or any other problem areas. And Dr. Mike says his patients have been very pleased with the results.

NABI’s team will always keep patients informed about the procedures, and work to think outside-the-box to come up with the best solutions for each client.

For more information, visit NABI’s website or call 570-955-0427.