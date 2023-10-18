PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Bianca Lupio from Boozy B’s, Joanne Zarick from the Bee Hive Gift Shop, and Kimberly Tramontana from Phoenix Lane.

Boozy B’s, an alcohol-infused ice cream parlor, is holding its annual Fall festival, Wizarding Weekend: a time to serve up some magically delicious, Harry Potter inspired confections.

Boozy B’s is also involving other businesses in the fun! The Bee Hive Gift Shop and Phoenix Lane, show off some fun merch you can buy at the festival. They are just a few of the 25+ vendors in attendance.

Wizarding Weekend will take place on October 20, 21, and 22 from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. in the midtown village courtyard in Wilkes-Barre.

For more information, call 570-540-6627 or visit @BoozyBs on Facebook.