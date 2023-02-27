PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris recapped his experience on Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre over the weekend.

Chris had an absolute blast busting a move on the stage of the F.M. Kirby Center as part of this dance competition and fundraiser. He competed against nine other local celebrities, each paired with a professional dancer, all to benefit KISS Theater.

Courtesy: Tony Callaio

Chris also gives a special shout out to his ever-supportive family, friends, and viewers—both in person and virtually—and his dance partner, the talented Amada Hall.

For more information on KISS Theater, visit their website.