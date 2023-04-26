PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Maggie O’Brein, the regional manager of Make-a-Wish, and Liam Boylan, organizer from Bogeys for Burkey.

Bogeys for Burkey is a golf tournament in memory of Liam’s friend Frank Burke, which will be raising funds for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Maggie and Liam talk about how much money they raised, and recall last year’s tournament.

Maggie also describes how the funds raised will help Wish kids throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For more information, visit Make a Wish’s website or Bogeys for Burkey’s Facebook Page.