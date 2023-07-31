PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Shane Cawley and Liam Boylan from Bogeys for Burkey.

The guests talk about their successful inaugural golf tournament last September, and describe their name sake, Frank Burke.

The Bogeys for Burkey tournament raised $44,00 for Make-A-Wish!

The guests also talk about what to expect at this year’s Bogeys for Burkey Tournament. They explain how it differs from other golf tournaments, and list some what what we can expect on the big day, including live entertainment, prizes, basket raffles, a silent auction, and more.

They also explain how you can help the Frank Burke IV Foundation and Bogeys for Burkey.

For more information, or to register for the tournament, visit BogeysForBurkey.com or email BogeysForBurkey@gmail.com.