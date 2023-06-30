PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris talks about some cool new bobbleheads.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled the first ever officially licensed bobbleheads of Wheel of Fortune stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who have been hosting together for over 40 years.

The bobbleheads are coming out just in time for Pat’s announcement that he’ll be retiring from Wheel of Fortune after this season, his 41st on the show.

Order your limited-edition bobbleheads by visiting this website.