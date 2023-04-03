PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Stephanie Stephens, an actor from the Scranton Cultural Center’s upcoming production of Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show.

Courtesy: Darren Thomas Courtesy: Darren Thomas

Stephanie shares what audiences can expect from the play, based on the hit kids TV show Bluey. The stage show even tells an original story written by Joe Brumm, the creator of Bluey.

Stephanie also explains that fans of all ages can enjoy Bluey’s Big Play, and describes the best part of her Bluey experience so far.

Courtesy: Darren Thomas Courtesy: Darren Thomas

Catch Bluey’s Big Play on April 11 and 12 at the Scranton Cultural Center. Purchase your tickets at the Scranton Cultural Center box office or on Ticketmaster.