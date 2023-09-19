PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Cordie Braun and Lisa Fuller from Blue Chip Farms.

Blue Chip Animal Refuge is a Dallas-based no-kill animal shelter. To raise funds, they’re hosting the second annual Wags & Wheels Car Show!

The guests describe what kind of cars you’ll see at the show.

Also, all proceeds will benefit the shelter, and your registration fee is tax deductible!

The Car Show will take place on Saturday, October 7 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Twin Stacks. Visit this link to register your vehicle for the show.

For more information, visit BCFAnimalRefuge.org or call 570-333-5265.