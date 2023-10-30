PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with, Mason Chapman, a new member of the Penn College Men’s Basketball Team, Mason’s brother Christopher Chapman, Megan Rogers, Mason’s mother and the author of Meet Mason, Mason’s Coach Geoff Hensley, and Mason’s teammates David Brown, Michael Woolridge, and Ahmir Ellzy.

Through Team Impact, an organization which pairs special needs kids with college sports teams, Mason, who is blind and has a developmental delay, was able to join the Penn College Men’s Basketball Team.

Christopher, who also plays basketball, is happy to see his brother on the court, and the other players are honored to have Mason as a teammate.

In the video below, the guests describe a typical practice with Mason. Mason, Christopher, David, Michael, and Ahmir pass the ball around. The teammates also recall their dribbling exercise where they blindfolded themselves to put themselves into Mason’s shoes, in honor of Blindness Awareness Month.

For more information, visit MasonStrong.org or follow @AMiracleNamedMason on Facebook. Follow the team at pctwildcats.com/sports/mens-basketball.