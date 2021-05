DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly one year ago Eyewitness News introduced you to the national president for "Future Business Leaders of America" or FBLA.

Drew Lojewski represented thousands of high school students across the country. You might remember this video from nearly a year ago. The energy, the excitement, from Drew Lojewski, a senior at Dallas High School, and his friends as Drew was elected as national president of FBLA in the middle of the pandemic.