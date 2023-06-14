PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Glynis M. Johns, the founder and CEO of the Black Scranton Project.

Glynis talks about the Black Scranton Project’s upcoming skate party on Juneteenth.

Glynis explains why she opted for a Skate Party, and how Black Scranton Project always manages keep things fresh for their supporters.

She also discusses the importance of Juneteenth, and why it’s a day everyone should recognize and learn about.

She also describes the community feedback from previous events, and discusses what else we might be able to expect at the skate party.

The skate party will take place on Saturday, June 17th at 12:00 PM at the Black Scranton Project Center for Arts & Culture.

For more information, visit BlackScranton.org or find @BlackScranton on Facebook.