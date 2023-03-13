PA live! — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Toni Ozark and Lizzie Breznay from Tracey’s Hope.

The Tracey’s Hope team talk about their upcoming designer purse bingo this spring.

The prizes this year are better than ever, including $1000 cash in a designer purse, a gift card board with over $1000 worth of gift cards, a beach vacation to Assateague Island Virginia, a coach purse with $500 cash inside, and more.

Tickets cost $25 and benefit Tracey’s Hope Hospice & Animal Rescue. The event will take place on May 21 at St. Mary’s Center in Scranton. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., and bingo starts at 1:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Tracey’s Hope’s website.