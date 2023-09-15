PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jennifer Gimble, Katrina Toporcer, and Maureen Thomas from Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

Get ready for the BBBS Purse Bingo, coming up in October. You could win some fabulous purse prizes, including purses from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Dooney & Burke, Lululemon, Michael Kors, Coach, & more, all for a great cause.

There’s even a Louis Vuitton Raffle at the event! For a $20 entry, you could take home a Louis Vuitton Graceful PM Purse, valued at $1,760!

All proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Redeemer High School.

For more information, visit bbbsnepa.com/pursebingo2023 or find the event’s Facebook Page.