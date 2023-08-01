PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lizzy Breznay, Helene Breznay, Michelle Wise, Audrey Gowan, and Jackie Deutsch from the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee.

The guests talk about their hopes for the project, and the progress they have made so far.

They also explain why the Special Needs Playground Project is so important.

They also describe the upcoming purse bingo fundraiser taking place on August 13th at Best Western Plus Genetti’s. You could win some beautiful purses and enjoy a delicious lunch of Italian food while helping to make Wilkes-Barre a more inclusive place.

Make sure you get your tickets in advance by Venmoing Michelle directly at @Michelle-Wise, and text Michelle at 978-815-4227 your name, address, and number of tickets that you Venmo’d, and she will mail your tickets directly to you! You can also pay via check or cash, and can do so by calling or texting Michelle or Audrey, whose number is 570-604-8026.

Lizzie also shows some beautiful watermelon potholders that she made.

For more information, visit luzfdn.org/Types-Of-Funds/Wilkes-Barre-Special-Needs-Playground-Fund.