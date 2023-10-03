PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rachael Seamans and Mindy Stevens from Wyoming Area Kindergarten and Primary Center, as well as 2nd grade student Haley Stevens.

To raise funds for the parent teacher organization, or PTO, the guests are hosting a Bingo night on Sunday, October 15 at Secondary Center Cafeteria in Exeter.

You could win a $100 Visa Gift Card, and $25 will get you 20 games!

The event will feature special games, raffles, a 50/50, food, and more!

The guests also describe how the PTO impacts both student and staff, and Haley lists some of their favorite events the PTO holds.

For more information, visit @PrimaryPTO on Facebook.