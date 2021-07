WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drenching downpours caused damaged flash floods in the area last night, and Tuesday the National Weather Service was in Bradford County investigating for a possible tornado.

Bradford County EMA brought out their high-tech drone to survey the land at Mount. Pisgah State Park. That's the area where the weather service saw what they call "tornadic debris signature" on their radar.