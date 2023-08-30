PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Karin Slaughter, author of After That Night, the latest installment in the bestselling Will Trent series.

Karin talks about the Will Trent series, which follows a special agent who grew up in an overcrowded foster care system.

Karin describes how it feels to see her novels come to life in the form of a hit Hulu TV series.

Karin explains the relationship between the novels and the show, and talks about if the series impacted her work on After That Night.

Karin also discusses trauma’s role in the story, and explains how she protects herself from these heavy emotions as a writer.

For more information, visit KarinSlaughter.com or find her on Social Media.