PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kalen Churcher, director of Act Out Theater Group’s upcoming production of The Wedding Singer, as well as the show’s talented cast: Sarah Pugliese (“Julia”) and Max Snyder (Robbie Hart”).

Kalen, Max, and Sarah talk about what to expect from the show, and explain the differences between the musical and the 1998 movie.

Sarah and Max describe their characters, and talk about their favorite aspects of the show.

Make sure to catch The Wedding Singer from May 12th until the 21st, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 and Sunday performances at 2:00.