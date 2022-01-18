Being Brave in 2022

Every day you see me on your screen, smiling and laughing.



I truly enjoy this job and I love what I do.



As I highlight the wonderful individuals that make northeast and central Pennsylvania so great, I am continually inspired by their bravery to come on television AND share their story.



Although I am no stranger to an audience, I admit I struggle with my own bravery.



One aspect of my life that makes me not such a happy and smiley person, is my weight.



I have struggled my entire adult life with my body and subsequent body image.



I am 6’4”, so my height has done a nice job of masking my big body.



Learning the good angles to stand, avoiding camera shots of my chest, and wearing baggier clothes have been my security blanket.



At times, I have lost a lot of weight – over 100 pounds during the peak of my physical fitness.



And you know what? Even at my lightest, which was 210 pounds – I still felt fat.



When I became a fulltime caregiver for 2 1/2 years shortly after that weight loss, I slowly gained most of that weight back.



I don’t want to make excuses – I just want to be real.



My confidence is in my comedy.

My confidence is in my ability to make people smile.

My confidence is in treating those around me the way I would like to be treated.



I want to be happy and I know that begins with me.

and you probably hearing this in the middle of pa live, comes at quite a surprise.



Today I am close to 290lbs., something I am ashamed of but also something I am excited about as I start to once again hold myself accountable.



Yes, we all want to drop a few pounds but really, I want to be healthy.



Of course dropping some weight will make my clothes fit better, but it also means having more energy to enjoy my family and my friends and you!



And the first step that 31 year old Chris is going to do to get healthy – is by being brave.



Being brave by saying I do not like what I see in the mirror and I am going to change that.



That means a mental shift but also a physical one.



Some of the things I am going to be mindful of is eating in moderation, chewing my food more, being more consistent with the gym – especially when I just don’t feel like going.



And it is going to be easy for you to hold me accountable – you see me on tv every day.



For many aspects of my life, I think of others first. And that is probably because I saw the examples of both of my parents and how they dedicated their entire lives to helping others.



Now as I reflect on their lives, I am coming to understand that I can still put others first but I can also love myself enough to make me happy every day.



Why am I sharing this with you?



Well, maybe you too need to be brave.



I’m not totally sure what the future holds, but I do know the first step of that future for me is today.

And that means being brave.



I encourage you to join me on this journey, if you would like.



Share with me how you are going to be brave. (cbohinski@pahomepage.com)



Let’s help each other be the best versions of ourselves.



And like always, you the viewers can help shape what this show can be.



Maybe that means more segments on bravery. I’m not sure, but I am so happy you are joining me.