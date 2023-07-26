PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Afa Anoi Jr., “R.J. Carnage,” “Oxx Adams,” “Terry Adonis,” and Madison Pellegrin from Battlefield Pro Wrestling.

The guests talk about Battlefield Wrestling and describe how someone might get involved in the wrestling world.

Madison also reveals that she has chosen her wrestling name: Kate Thorn!

They also talk about their upcoming pay per view event on July 30th at the Signature Event Center in Broadheadsville. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and the bell will ring at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Battlefield Pro Wrestling’s Facebook Page.