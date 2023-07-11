PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Brianna spoke with Sarah Mecca, Kristina Brooks, and Sabrina Ankenbrand from Classic Properties.

The guests talk about how Classic Properties has partnered with local businesses Wetzel Abstract and My City Lending to raise money for local veterans at the Patriot’s Cove in Noxen.

The guests talk about their upcoming Bash for the Brave fundraiser event on July 30th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

The guests describe what to expect, including live music, food trucks, hot dog eating contests, face panting, and more!

The guests also explain what Classic Properties does, and why they chose to support Patriot’s Cove.

You can support the Bash for the Brave by donating to the Gofundme.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, call 570-762-4043 or email smecca@classicproperties.com.