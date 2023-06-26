PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and the Medeks spoke with Petyn Miehlke-Billaba from Buttercup Events Co.

Buttercup Events works to make your next party shine!

Peytn talks about how she started her business after her son’s second birthday during the pandemic.

She also describes her specialty in balloon styling.

Images Courtesy of: Buttercup Events Co.

Chris, the Medeks, and Petyn have some fun with balloons in the video below.

For more information, find @buttercupeventsco on social media or call 570-580-7384.