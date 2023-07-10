PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dave Bass and Shaun M. Daney from the Back Mountain Triathalon.

The guests talk about why they wanted to bring back what was known as the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon, and why they decided to change the name.

They also describe they difference between the Back Mountain Triathlon and the original Wilkes-Barre race.

They also explain that proceeds from the event will benefit some local charities, and list some organizations who will be receiving their support.

Dave and Shaun also bring in some familiar looking cardboard cutouts.

The triathlon will take place on August 20th.

For more information, visit BackMountainTriathlon.com or find @BackMountainTriathlon on Facebook.