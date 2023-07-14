PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Tayler Jamison, Lilly Cross, and Emma Sweitzer from the Back Mountain Torrent soccer team.

Tayler serves as the team’s head coach, while Lilly is the associate coach and Emma the team captain.

The guests explain how the Back Mountain Soccer Club helps teach soccer.

The guests talk about their league, UWS2, or United Women’s Soccer League Two.

They also explain how the Torrent has been doing throughout its first year in the league, and describe what they’ve done for the community.

They also talk about what it means to be a good teammate.

They also talk about their final game of the season on July 16th at 6:00 p.m. at Mangelsdorf Field against the Lancaster Inferno in the video below.

Next, Chris checks in with three Torrent players, Ally Francis, Brynn Hess, and Sydney Hess, who teach Chris some moves with their captain, Emma, in the video below.

For more information, visit backmtnsc.org or find @backmtnsoccer on Facebook.