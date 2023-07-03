PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Carol Warholak Sweeney and Wayne Williams from the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction.

The 77th annual action will take place on July 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th at 4:00 p.m. at the library.

Images Courtesy of Back Mountain Memorial Library

The guests talk about what to expect at the auction, including a flea market, kids’ games, raffle baskets, and more!

The guests also describe the original inspiration for the auction, which was to “serve all towns back of the mountain,” and what it means to them to carry on that legacy 77 years later.

For more information, visit BackMountainLibrary.org/auctionhomepage.html.