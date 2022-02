KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Age-related macular degeneration is the number one cause of adult vision loss. A local optometrist office is one of only a few equipped with technology to detect the problem before it becomes too severe.

Eyewitness News visit to Family Vision Care of Kingston is to focus on the biggest threat to eyesight for people older than 50: age-related macular degeneration or AMD.