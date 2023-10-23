PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with members of the Back Mountain Bandits Youth Lacrosse team: Madison Forrest, Max Forrest, Oliver Bransford, and Charlie Brasnford, as well as President and Vice President Kevin Bransford and Sarah Forrest.

As a part of National Celebrate Lacrosse Week, the team is hosting a Pick Up & Play Clinic on Monday, November 6 from 6:30 to 7:3o PM at the Electric Surge Training Facility in Kingston.

The clinic is free for girls and boys from Kindergarten through 8th grade, and not just the kids from Back Mountain.

The guests are also excited that Lacrosse has been added as an official sporty for the 2028 Olympics!

For more information, visit bmylax.com or find @BackMountainBanditsYouthLacrosse on Facebook and @Bmt_bandits_lax on Instagram.