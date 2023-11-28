PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Howard Davis, president of the Bach & Handel Chorale.

For nearly four decades, the chorale has put on a Christmas Concert. This year’s concert takes place this weekend.

The concert’s longevity is due to the dedication of the chorale’s maestro, Randy Perry, who founded the organization.

At the Christmas concert, the Chorale will be performing a slew of Christmas classics, including some of “Handel’s Messiah.”

If you attend the concert, you could earn discounts at some of your favorite restaurants!

Make sure to catch the Christmas concert on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church. There will also be Concerts on December 9 and 10. Tickets cost $20.00, but children can come for free.

For more information, visit BHChorale.org or search Bach and Handel Chorale, Inc. on Facebook.