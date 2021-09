SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A controversial five-dollar registration fee is resurfacing. Four counties in our region already charge residents the fee and Lackawanna County is now looking to join them.

Pennsylvania vehicle registration fees could soon increase from $39 to $44 in Lackawanna County.The majority of commissioners are looking to join Lycoming, Schuylkill, Pike, and Union Counties, to fix the county-owned bridges and roads.