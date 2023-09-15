PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dolphus Teart, Jessica Harnett, and Kerry and Anthony Smith from Autism Awareness NEPA.

Autism Awareness NEPA works to promote awareness and support community program for individuals with Autism in Luzerne County.

Courtesy: Autism Awareness NEPA

Their 16th annual Autism Awareness NEPA Walk and Resource Fair is coming up on October 1st at the Forty Fort Borough Sports Complex. It costs $25 for each walker, but individuals with Autism can walk for free!

The money raised from the walk will benefit several organizations throughout the area, including Parenting Autism United’s Sensory-Friendly Haircut Salon.

The guests also give a shoutout to their executive director, Tara Quinn, who wanted to join them for the segment, but unfortunately couldn’t make it.

For more information, visit AutismAwarenessNEPA.org.