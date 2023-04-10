PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Vibhuti Jain, whose debut novel, Our Best Intentions, has become one of the most talked about books of the year.

Our Best Intentions has garnered attention for its complex characters, page turning plot, and meaningful discussions about race, family, and love.

Vibhuti talks about the book’s surprising inspiration, a real life Uber ride, and if she’d always had dreams of becoming an author.

She also describes how she wrote multiple perspectives for her novel, why she thinks the book is connecting with so many readers, and who her favorite character is.

She also teases what’s coming next for her.

For more information, and to buy Our Best Intentions, visit VibhutiJain.com.